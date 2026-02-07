403
Oman-Based Duqm Refinery: 633 Shipments Exported To Global Markets
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Oman-based Duqm Refinery has exported 633 shipments to global markets since its operations began in 2024, said Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company's Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Al-Ajmi on Saturday.
Al-Ajmi made the remarks to Oman's official news agency (ONA) while marking the formal launch of one of the region's most strategic energy projects, on February 7.
The quantity includes 284 shipments exported in 2025 alone, he said, adding that this reflects growing operational stability and efficiency.
He highlighted significant improvements in operational performance, with daily throughput rising from 230,000 barrels to 255,000 barrels per day, equivalent to 110 percent of the refinery's operating capacity.
Al-Ajmi underlined that this achievement demonstrates the effectiveness of ongoing optimization efforts while maintaining high standards of reliability, stability and operational discipline.
He added that the refinery's supply chain has also undergone rapid development, with crude feedstock sources expanding from two countries in the early stages to 12 countries currently, noting that diversification has strengthened supply chain resilience, ensured continuity of operations and enhanced preparedness for global market fluctuations.
Duqm Refinery stands as one of the most advanced and strategically positioned energy facilities in the region.
As a joint venture between OQ S.A.O.C and Kuwait Petroleum International, the refinery reflects the vision of both nations to establish a world-class operation that meets global demand while advancing local and regional development. (end)
