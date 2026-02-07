Strengthening Border Roads Vital For Security, Frontier Communities: Arunachal Guv

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Feb 7 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K. T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Saturday emphasised the need to further strengthen border road infrastructure, describing it as a vital lifeline that supports both national security and the socio-economic well-being of frontier communities.

The Governor held a meeting with the Director General of Border Roads, Lt Gen Harpal Singh, at Lok Bhavan here, during which detailed discussions were held on the progress of border road projects and their critical role in accelerating the socio-economic development of the State and improving the quality of life of people living in remote and border areas.

Lt Gen Parnaik (Retd.) said that strategic roads must be executed to the highest quality standards and completed within stipulated timelines, as delays or substandard work directly hamper connectivity, emergency response and day-to-day life in difficult terrain.

The Director General of Border Roads apprised the Governor of future plans regarding the Frontier Highway and other sensitive road alignments, which are being addressed on priority.

The Governor appreciated the high-quality roads constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which have transformed border villages by enabling better access to education, healthcare, markets and livelihood opportunities.

Improved connectivity, he said, has boosted economic activity and mobility and strengthened social integration and the national presence in far-flung areas.

He said this is providing strong momentum to the Government of India's Vibrant Village Programme by turning border settlements into centres of growth, resilience and opportunity.

The Governor also commended the Director General of Border Roads for the BRO's goodwill initiatives, including the organisation of medical camps for workers, the establishment of Play and Learning Rooms for labourers' children, and cleanliness drives along the riverfront, reflecting the organisation's commitment to social responsibility alongside infrastructure development.

The Director General assured that the Border Roads Organisation remains fully committed to delivering its best for the frontier State of Arunachal Pradesh, with a steadfast focus on welfare, connectivity and the overall well-being of its people.