Karnataka Cyber Crime Busts Fake Bank Account Racket, 13 Arrested In Statewide Crackdown

In a first-of-its-kind statewide crackdown on a cyber fraud network, Karnataka Cyber Crime officials have arrested 13 individuals for allegedly supplying fake bank accounts used for money laundering linked to online scams. The coordinated operation marks a significant step in the state's efforts to dismantle organised cybercrime rackets operating across multiple districts.

Statewide Raids Across Multiple Districts

Cyber Crime police carried out simultaneous raids across 10 to 14 districts, including Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi and Kalaburagi. As part of the two-day operation, officials registered 17 FIRs and apprehended 13 accused. Authorities said the raids were conducted based on detailed intelligence inputs and sustained surveillance.

Cyber Command Centre Takes Lead

Last year, the Karnataka government set up a dedicated Cyber Command Centre to strengthen the investigation and control of cybercrime cases across the state. The latest operation was among its first large-scale field actions. The raids were carried out by Cyber Crime station police under the supervision of the CID Cyber Superintendent of Police, targeting racketeers involved in supplying illegal bank accounts for laundering cyber fraud proceeds.

ATM Money Trail Exposes Fraud Network

Over the past few months, Cyber Crime officials closely monitored ATM transactions across the state. Investigators identified a pattern in which certain account holders withdrew large sums of cash immediately after funds were credited. Further verification revealed that these accounts were being used to route money linked to cybercrime activities. Based on this analysis, officials prepared a list of suspected fake account holders and planned coordinated arrests.

Lakhs Seized, Funds To Be Returned To Victims

Cyber Crime officials have seized several lakhs of rupees from the accused persons' bank accounts. Authorities said efforts are underway to trace the source of the funds and return the money to the victims. Sources noted that had the raids been delayed, the funds would have been withdrawn and transferred to cyber fraud syndicates.