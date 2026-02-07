Stakeholders: Reopened Syria-Turkey Border Crossing Links Jordan With World Land Supply Chains

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 7 (Petra) – After a 15-year hiatus, Jordanian trucks on Friday crossed the Bab al-Hawa–Cilveg?zü border crossing between Syria and Turkey, a key conduit for Jordanian exports to Turkish and European markets.The opening of the vital route was the culmination of concerted efforts and close coordination between the Jordanian and Turkish Ministries of Transport, which led to removing all customs and procedural obstacles at the crossing, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement.Three Jordanian trucks entered into Turkey on Friday afternoon "smoothly and in accordance with established procedures," underlining an advanced level of technical and administrative cooperation between the two sides to facilitate land freight movement on this vital route," said the ministry.National economy stakeholders believe the resumption of Jordanian exports through the Bab al-Hawa crossing reflects an interest at the official level in cementing trade between Jordan, Turkey, and European nations, given the strategic importance of the crossing as a vital land link between Jordan and Europe.Reopening the crossing will have a significant and positive impact on reducing the trade deficit between Jordan and European countries through increasing the volume of Jordanian exports and enhancing the competitiveness of these products in European markets, particularly agricultural and other commercial exports, they said in comments to Petra.The crossing will also positively impact Jordan's strategic position in terms of land connectivity between Turkey, European countries, and countries in the region via Jordanian territory, they pointed out."Reopening Bab al-Hawa crossing is evident in many aspects, notably geographical connectivity between Turkey and the Middle East, which will contribute to reducing transport and delivery costs," commended Nabil al-Khatib, Vice President of the Amman Chamber of Commerce and Head of the Jordanian Logistics Association.The crossing will increase transit and logistics opportunities, revitalize trade with European markets, and support regional economic growth, he added."This step will enhance economic stability through bolstering Jordanian-Syrian economic relations, and contributing to Syria's integration into the regional economic system," Al-Khatib added.President of the Jordanian Association of Owners of Clearance and Cargo Transport Companies Deifallah Abu Aqoula said the Bab al-Hawa crossing is "a vital artery and a strategic corridor" for transit between Jordan and Turkish and European markets that will revitalize the land freight sector."The crossing will connect the Kingdom to international land supply chains and strengthen its logistical position, which will boost Jordanian exports and open up broader horizons, particularly for agricultural products, and reduce shipping cost and transit time", added Aqoula.For his part, head of the Irbid Chamber of Industry Hani Abu Hassan said the resumption of land transport through Bab al-Hawa crossing is "a strategic step that will enhance the competitiveness of Jordanian exports."