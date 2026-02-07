Jordan Industrial Delegation Visits Kuwait Monday.

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 7 (Petra) – An industrial team comprising 25 Jordanian companies will visit Kuwait on Monday to discuss prospects for broader economic and trade ties between the two countries.The delegation, headed by the Chairman of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, Fathi Jagbeer, will hold bilateral business meetings with major commercial centers in Kuwait to enhance the market share of Jordanian products, according to a press release issued on Saturday by the Amman Chamber of Industry.Jagbeer said the trade volume between the two countries was at JD176 million in 2024 and the Kingdom's main exports were animal and plant products, while it imported petroleum products and derivatives, including natural gas, oils, and oxygen.The Kuwaiti market, he pointed out, is a promising export destination for Jordanian industry due to high demand and the export opportunities available to Jordan in it, given the Arab Free Trade Agreement, which exempts Jordanian exports from tariffs.Jaghbeer hailed Jordanian official bodies for facilitating the delegation's visit and arranging business meetings with Kuwaiti counterparts.He said the Amman Industry Chamber will organize visits to regional and world countries this year, as part of a strategy to enhance the presence of Jordanian industrial products in target markets.