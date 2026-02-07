Tripura Police Arrest Three Women For Torturing Six-Year-Old Girl

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Feb 7 (IANS) In a swift operation, Tripura Police on Saturday arrested three women for their alleged involvement in the brutal assault of a six-year-old girl at Paresh Colony in West Tripura district, officials said.

According to a police official, a case was registered on Saturday under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, 2023, along with Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The official said investigations revealed that the three accused allegedly tied the child's hands and legs and subjected her to severe physical torture earlier this week, suspecting her of stealing Rs 20 from a neighbour's house.

The incident triggered widespread outrage across the State after a video of the torture surfaced on social media and went viral.

The police official said the victim had been living under vulnerable circumstances, as her mother had earlier eloped with another man, leaving the child in the care of her father, who is a daily wage labourer.

Taking serious note of the incident, the Tripura Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TCPCR) also filed a formal complaint against the accused at the concerned police station, seeking stringent action.

Senior police officials stated that the arrested women are being interrogated and that further investigation is under way.

Authorities assured that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible and reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of children.

The three arrested women have been identified as Dipali Banik (41), Kajali Sarkar (50), and Manti Biswas (35).

Police produced the three women before a local court here, seeking their police remand.

A police spokesman said that Tripura Police reaffirmed their zero-tolerance stance against crimes targeting children and vulnerable groups.