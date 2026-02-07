Transnational Campaign Led By Bangladeshi Online Activists Triggered Violence In Dhaka: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Feb 7 (IANS) A transnational campaign led by two Bangladeshi online activists based in the United States and France sparked violent attacks on major media houses and cultural institutions in Bangladesh recently, exposing the dangers of online incitement across borders.

Journalists and observers warn that this marks one of the first instances where social media platforms from across borders were used to orchestrate mass violence in Bangladesh, raising concerns over platform accountability and the government's ability to counter remote, algorithm-driven mob mobilisation, a report stated.

“Late on December 18, 2025, Elias Hossain, an activist and former journalist in Jackson Heights, New York, posted on Facebook: 'Let not a single brick of Prothom Alo remain.' The post was broadcast to more than 2.2 million followers of Hossain, amplified by Facebook's verification badge and shared rapidly across WhatsApp, Instagram, and other Facebook pages,” a report in the 'Northeast News' detailed.

“Within hours, crowds gathered outside the Dhaka office of Prothom Alo, vandalising the building. Hossain, with collaborator Pinaki Bhattacharya in Paris, simultaneously directed attacks on 'The Daily Star' and other institutions, including Chhayanaut and Udichi. Social media amplified their messages to millions, mobilising mobs in real time,” the report added.

Over the past year, both Elias Hossain and Pinaki Bhattacharya have launched systematic campaigns against Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, claiming that the leading Bangladeshi newspapers acted on behalf of India's intelligence agencies and disseminated misinformation, fostering distrust and triggering violence.

“Previous attempts in October and November 2024 included surrounding newsrooms and targeting staff, with escalating online rhetoric. The duo also orchestrated the demolition of the ancestral home of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhanmondi on February 5, 2025, timing the event with Hasina's live Facebook address and coordinating followers through continuous posts and videos,” the report mentioned.

Citing reports from BoomLive, it further said,“On the night of December 18, as newsrooms were set ablaze, sections of the crowd openly called for a new government led by Hossain and Bhattacharya. This was not merely online posturing. Both men had developed direct links with government officials and publicly showcased these connections, lending real-world weight to their influence.”

Bangladesh has witnessed a surge in attacks on journalists, the rise of mob culture and a deteriorating law and order situation since the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government assumed power in August 2024.