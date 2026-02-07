UHP Trooper Involved In A Collision With A DUI Suspect

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) On Saturday, February 7, 2026, shortly before 1:00 AM, a Utah Highway Patrol Trooper was involved in a collision on the northbound I-15 off-ramp at 5300 South. The Trooper's patrol car struck a black passenger vehicle that was stationary in the travel lane after running out of fuel. The Trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the passenger car, a 19-year-old female, was unharmed. Following the incident, the Murray Police Department arrested her for DUI.

