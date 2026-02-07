Russians Destroy House In Zaporizhzhia Region With Drone Child Among Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

“The Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia region with a drone. A private house was destroyed,” he wrote.

A seven-year-old boy and a 54-year-old woman were injured.

The attack caused a fire, which has already been extinguished by State Emergency Service personnel.

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy attacked nearly 40 settlements in the region over the past day. Ten people were injured.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration