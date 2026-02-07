Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Destroy House In Zaporizhzhia Region With Drone Child Among Wounded

2026-02-07 07:04:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

“The Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia region with a drone. A private house was destroyed,” he wrote.

A seven-year-old boy and a 54-year-old woman were injured.

The attack caused a fire, which has already been extinguished by State Emergency Service personnel.

Read also: Energy infrastructure damaged in Lviv region due to missile and drone attack

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy attacked nearly 40 settlements in the region over the past day. Ten people were injured.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

UkrinForm

