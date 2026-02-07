Defense Forces Strike Drone Control Centers, Russian Troop Concentrations, And An FPV Production Center

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian army, on February 5 and during the night of February 6, Defense Forces units struck several Russian military targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In the Donetsk region, near Novomaiorske, a Uragan multiple launch rocket system was hit. In the Chasiv Yar area, Russian manpower concentrations were hit.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Defense Forces struck Russian manpower concentrations in the Rivnopillia area. The UAV control point in the Huliaipole area and a logistics depot in the Rivne area were also hit. In addition, a center for the production of FPV drones and pilot training in the Komysh-Zoria area was hit.

The losses of the invaders and the extent of the damage caused are being clarified.

Chemical plant attacked in Tver region, Russian Federation

As reported by Ukrinform, drones from the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine struck a factor in the village of Redkino in the Tver region of the Russian Federation, which manufactures fuel components for X-55 and X-101 missiles.

