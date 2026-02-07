Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shia Muslims In Kashmir Protest Pakistan Mosque Suicide Bombing


2026-02-07 06:30:43
(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 7 (IANS) Scores of Shia Muslim took out a protest on Saturday in the Kashmir Valley against the suicide bombing at a Pakistan Shia mosque in which 31 people were killed and 169 others injured.

Scores of Shia Muslims raised anti-Pakistan slogans and took out a protest on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway to protest against the suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The protest erupted in Hanjiwera area of Baramulla district as angry protesters said attacks had been taking place against the Shia community in Pakistan for long.

Protesters said forces in Pakistan were bent upon destroying the Shia community as the successive governments had failed to protect the community because of Pakistan's deep links with terrorism.

On Friday suicide bombing occurred during congregational prayers in Islamabad Pakistan that killed dozens of worshippers and injured several others.

Reports said least 31 people have died, with 169 injured, after a suicide bombing at an Imambargah in Islamabad during Friday prayers.

Pakistan home minister, Tallal Chaudhry, told the media in Islamabad that while the attacker was not an Afghan, authorities had been able to determine through forensic tests the number of times he had travelled to Afghanistan.

The explosion occurred at the Imambargah Khadijah-tul-Kubra in the Tarlai area.

The persecution of Shia Muslims is directly related to growth of terrorism in Pakistan. It must be mentioned that the creator of Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Jinnah was a Shia Muslim.

He was also the first governor general of Independent Pakistan.

Shia Muslims constitute 15 to 17 per cent of the total Muslim population of Kashmir.

Majority of Shia Muslims are spread over Budgam, Baramulla and Srinagar districts of the Valley. Religious leaders of this community have always preached peace and brotherhood among different religions and communities in J&K and elsewhere.

