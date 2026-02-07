T20 WC: 'We Keep Our Nerves In Check And Get Good Results,' Says Pakistan's Faheem After Match-Winning Knock Against NED

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, Feb 7 (IANS) Pakistan began their T20 World Cup campaign with a close three-wicket win over the Netherlands, narrowly avoiding a major upset thanks to an exceptional late-innings cameo by Faheem Ashraf, who believes that the team's ability to keep 'nerves in check' helped them arrive at the result.

What seemed like an easy target became a nerve-wracking finish, as Pakistan needed an extraordinary 29 runs in the last two overs. However, the No. 8 batter responded superbly, scoring an unbeaten 29 from only 11 balls.

The chase started smoothly, with Pakistan reaching 61/2 during the powerplay and seeming well on track at the midpoint. However, the game changed dramatically when Paul van Meekeren took a double-wicket maiden, sparking a collapse that caused Pakistan to lose wickets rapidly. Accurate bowling from the Dutch side limited the scoring rate and put the favorites under intense pressure, as the Netherlands briefly appeared to pull off a remarkable upset.

The threat persisted until a missed opportunity became expensive. After losing his wicket early in his innings, Faheem seized the moment decisively, swinging the game in Pakistan's favor with a series of boundaries that secured a close escape.

Named player of the match, Faheem reflected on the pressure-filled finish and the calm mindset that guided his innings.“We've been playing similar cricket for the past one year. So whatever job is given, we try to do it properly and in the best possible way. The heartbeat was fast, this kind wasn't something new or the first time. So it was just about going out there and doing whatever we know how to do,” he said during the post-match presentation.

He explained how clarity and composure shaped the approach in the closing overs, saying,“With the batting partners, the discussion was to not give away our wicket. We can do it one over at a time. If we get 1 or 2 boundaries, we move closer. So, thank God, exactly what we wanted happened.”

Faheem also admitted to a moment of fortune, in the penultimate over, that changed the game's course. Despite the chaos that followed Pakistan's middle-order collapse, he emphasised the importance of staying calm under pressure.

“When the ball was in the air, I kept praying for him to drop. We wanted to finish it quickly but sometimes it happens that your team collapses. In such situations, you have to keep your nerves under control. If you look at our team, even when we don't play well, we keep our nerves in check, and because of that we get good results,” he said.

For Pakistan, the victory delivered early points but also a clear warning. While their bowling and fielding laid a solid foundation, it was Faheem's late heroics that ultimately spared them from an opening-match upset.

Earlier in the game, the Netherlands were bowled out for 147, a score that seemed low after a strong beginning. Scott Edwards was the top scorer with 37, but no other batsman stayed long, as Pakistan's bowlers took regular wickets. Abrar Ahmed made important breakthroughs, and late wickets from Saim Ayub and Salman Mirza prevented the Netherlands from accelerating at the end. Throughout the innings, sharp fielding helped boost Pakistan's bowling performance.