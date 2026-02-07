J&K Promotes High-Yield Livestock Breeds Under National, HADP Schemes: Govt

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said it is promoting high-yielding and improved breeds of cows, sheep, buffaloes, poultry and mutton-producing animals across the Union Territory to enhance livestock productivity.

In a written reply to an unstarred question by MLA Javaid Riyaz in the Legislative Assembly, the Agriculture Production Department said the initiatives are being implemented under approved national and Union Territory-level schemes and are not confined to any particular district.

The government said that under the National Livestock Mission, 310 Australian Merino sheep were imported in 2010 for genetic upgradation to improve wool and meat productivity.

It said that under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), especially Project-3.1 aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in mutton production, improved and mutton-producing breeds such as Dorper, Texel, Romanov, Swiss Alpine, Finn sheep and Boer goats are being introduced in a phased manner from 2024–25 to 2027–28, subject to evaluation and availability of resources.

“During 2024–25, 900 Dorper and Texel sheep have been imported and are being maintained for scientific breeding,” the department said.

For strengthening the dairy sector, the government said breeding infrastructure is being upgraded and arrangements have been initiated for the import of 40 high genetic-merit bulls through the Directorate of Animal Husbandry, J&K, and 100 Jersey cows through SKUAST-Kashmir.

The reply further said that under HADP and the Integrated Poultry Development Programme, improved poultry varieties including Vanaraja, Lohmann Brown, Black Australorp and Sussex have been introduced based on local agro-climatic suitability.