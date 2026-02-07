Air Defense Forces Destroy 24 Russian Missiles And 382 Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 6, the Russians launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure in Ukraine using UCAVs, air-to-surface, surface-to-surface, and submarine-launched missiles.

In total, the Air Force's radio-technical troops recorded 447 air attack weapons, including:



two Zircon missiles (launched from temporarily occupied Crimea);

21 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launched from Caspian Sea waters);

16 Kalibr cruise missiles (launched from Black Sea waters); 408 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of UCAVs from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Hvardiiske (Crimea), and temporarily occupied Donetsk. About 250 of them were Shahed drones.

The primary targets of the attack were the Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, and Vinnytsia regions.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 7, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 406 targets, including 24 missiles and 382 drones of various types:



14 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

10 Kalibr cruise missiles; 382 UAVs.

Thirteen missiles and 21 UCAVs were recorded hitting 19 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) UAVs at three locations.

Information on two enemy missiles is being clarified.

The attack continues, with enemy drones in the airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal said that on February 7, Russian strikes hit substations and power lines of 750 kV and 330 kV, which are the backbone of Ukraine's power grid, as well as the Burshtyn and Dobrotvir thermal power plants.

