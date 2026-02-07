BJP Confident Of Winning All Five Corporations In GBA Polls: Vijayendra

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 7 (IANS) The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday held a meeting at the party headquarters to strategise for the upcoming elections to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

The meeting was chaired by senior leader Ram Madhav, who has been appointed as the GBA election convenor. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Leaders of the Opposition R. Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, along with BJP MLAs and MPs, were present.

Addressing the media after the BJP meeting on GBA elections, BJP State President and MLA B. Y. Vijayendra said the party held a marathon discussion on the polls and expressed confidence that it would sweep all five corporations under the GBA.

Vijayendra reiterated that the party would win all five corporations in the upcoming Greater Bengaluru Authority elections, alleging lack of development, corruption and repeated price hikes under the Congress government.

He said the party reviewed the electoral prospects in detail and unanimously agreed that the BJP should win the elections comfortably.

“In the last two-and-a-half years, there has been no development in Bengaluru. Because of the hopeless Congress government, everything has come to a standstill,” he said, adding that the people of the city would not forget the development work carried out during the BJP's tenure.

Vijayendra said meetings have been scheduled on February 28 and March 1, while a separate GBA meeting will also be held.“We will understand the aspirations of party workers and then decide the candidates,” he said.

Reacting to the recent Bengaluru Metro fare hike, Vijayendra said the state government was part of the fare fixation committee and could not evade responsibility.

“Based on recommendations from the state government, these decisions are taken. The Congress government is trying to escape its responsibilities. Price hikes have become a common phenomenon and people of Karnataka are suffering,” he alleged.

Outlining the BJP's focus for the GBA elections, Vijayendra said the party would highlight its achievements during its tenure and expose the failures of the Congress government.

He alleged that infighting among Congress leaders, particularly involving the Bengaluru in-charge Minister (D. K. Shivakumar), had affected governance in the city.“Bengaluru contributes higher taxes, but people feel they have been let down. Issues like price rise and corruption will be taken up,” he said.

Commenting on the Cabinet decision to waive interest on loans availed by minorities under a one-time settlement scheme, Vijayendra alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was indulging in appeasement politics.

“It appears he has already decided that he will be the last Chief Minister of the Congress government. Only appeasement politics is going on,” he said.