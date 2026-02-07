Health Minister Nadda Urges Youth To Work Responsibly, Give Back To Society

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare JP Nadda on Saturday urged youth to work responsibly and to give back to society.

Addressing the convocation ceremony 2025-26 of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI), Nadda said it is not just the culmination of an academic journey but the beginning of a new phase of responsibility towards the nation and society.

He emphasised that the graduating cohort is privileged to be entering their professional lives during the second phase of Amrit Kaal, leading up to 2047, when India aspires to become a fully developed nation.

“This phase presents both immense opportunities and equally significant responsibilities; the youth must contribute meaningfully to the national development,” Nadda said.

“Always carry the sentiment that society has enabled their success and, in return, they must strive to give back by serving society selflessly and meaningfully,” said Nadda.

He also urged the graduating students to move forward guided by strong values, ethical conduct, and a commitment to public service.

During the ceremony, the Minister also highlighted the transformative progress achieved under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last 11 years.

“23 AIIMS have been established, up from just six earlier, creating a robust network of state-of-the-art healthcare institutions across the country,” Nadda said.

He further stated that India has made remarkable advances across healthcare indicators, ranging from maternal and child health to communicable and non-communicable diseases, especially in tuberculosis and malaria cases and deaths.

The Minister also highlighted a significant drop in out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure, with initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and large-scale population screening programmes, making healthcare more accessible and affordable.

A total of 2,150 students from diverse disciplines, including engineering, management, law, education, sciences, and healthcare, were awarded degrees during the convocation.

This included 521 undergraduate students, 58 postgraduate students, and 11 doctoral scholars, marking a significant academic milestone for the graduating cohort.