Int'l Co-Op Stands Vital In Establishing Rules-Based Governance For Middle Corridor EU

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)International cooperation is vital in establishing rules-based governance for the Middle Corridor and finding solutions that safeguard the long-term interests of partner countries, an EU-funded meta-analysis stated, Trend reports.

The report noted that EU financial support could promote the development and use of EU standards to foster effective practices and market standards in these corridors.

Additionally, creating favorable market conditions for businesses during the implementation phase of projects, such as through robust public-private partnerships and market structures, will enhance the exchange of efficient practices through local partnerships.

"However, it is important to note that existing TCTC transport projects identified do not necessarily reflect the full scope of benefit of increasing CRM trade, and in the longer term, additional opportunities for connectivity improvements may be identified. In some cases, additional investment in feeder lines connecting resource-rich countries that lie outside the direct route could substantially enhance the EU's access to critical raw materials.

For instance, according to the European Commission's Communication on Critical Raw Materials Resilience: Charting a Path Towards Greater Security and Sustainability, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan are among the EU's main global suppliers of borates, phosphorus, and antimony. Illustrating the importance of such feeder links, targeted connectivity upgrades within these countries can unlock access to major mineral-producing regions, even when they are not located directly on the TCTC. For example, Tajikistan's Anzob (Istiqlol) Tunnel reconstruction project would enable reliable, year-round transport between Dushanbe and the mineral-rich northern provinces," the study says.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has engaged in dialogue with the EU to promote cooperation on CRMs.

"The EU has also signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to deepen strategic partnerships, most notably with Uzbekistan in April 2024 on CRM cooperation and with Kazakhstan in 2022 on sustainable raw materials, batteries, and renewable hydrogen value chains.

With corridor traffic projected to triple by 2030, enhanced connectivity could strengthen EU–Central Asia resource linkages, helping reduce dependency on single suppliers, integrate regional producers into EU value chains, and foster balanced, sustainable growth across the region," the EU study notes.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route passing through several countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime paths, linking eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe.