EU To Host Covenant Of Mayors For Climate And Energy In Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Union (EU) will host an event dedicated to the Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, the EU Ambassador Marijana Kujundžić told Trend on the sidelines of the fifth edition of the European Youth Quiz.

According to her, the EU expects to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the area of ​​connectivity in 2026.

""Connectivity" is the word of the year. It covers a wide range of areas, from energy and digital infrastructure to railways, roads, and many other areas," the diplomat emphasized.

According to the ambassador, relations between the EU and Azerbaijan are currently in a positive phase, and the EU is ready to continue active engagement.

Kujundžić noted that a number of traditional events aimed at strengthening humanitarian and educational ties are planned for 2026, including Study in Europe, Taste in Europe, Eurovillage, and other initiatives.

She also announced that the next event will be an event in Nakhchivan, which will take place next week as part of the Covenant of Mayors program.

The Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy initiative was launched by the EU in 2008. Since 2015, the initiative has expanded globally.

The main goals of the Covenant of Mayors include:

- reducing greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency measures and expanding the use of renewable energy;

- increasing resilience to the impacts of climate change;

- strengthening cooperation between municipalities, local governments, and central governments;

- ensuring safe, sustainable, and reliable access to energy for all.

The Covenant of Mayors is signed by local and regional authorities committed to achieving the above-mentioned goals and voluntarily implementing EU climate and energy targets.

The first signatory to the Covenant of Mayors in Azerbaijan was the Icheri Sheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve in 2012, and the city of Mingachevir joined the initiative in 2017. On September 24, 2018, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan was designated as the national coordinator and signed the Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy.