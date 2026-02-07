Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bayramov, Pakistan's FM Discuss Security, Condemn Terrorism In Phone Call

2026-02-07

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation, Azernews reports, citing a statement by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social network X.

During the call, Bayramov conveyed condolences on behalf of the President, government, and people of Azerbaijan over the recent explosion in Islamabad, expressing solidarity with Pakistan.

In response, Ishaq Dar strongly condemned the attack and reaffirmed Pakistan's firm determination to combat terrorism. The two ministers also exchanged views on current regional and international developments of mutual interest.

According to the statement, both sides underlined the strong partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, reaffirming their commitment to continued close cooperation.

AzerNews

