Observation Of Rain Over Various Parts Of Qatar: Meteorology Department

Doha, Qatar: Rain has been observed over various parts of the country and may become thundery at times, the Qatar Meteorology Department has warned.

The department also shared a weather map showing rain clouds over Qatar, advising the public to exercise caution while heading outdoors.

In its daily weather report, QMD warned of rain, thunder and poor visibility, especially in the southern parts of the country.



Offshore conditions will be hazy to misty at first with cloudy skies and a chance of scattered rain, possibly thundery at times. It warned of expecting thundery rain associated with strong winds and high seas.

Inshore winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly at speeds ranging from 5 to 15 knots. Offshore winds will be northeasterly to southeasterly at 5 to 15 knots, gusting to 25 knots with thundery rain.

Sea conditions inshore are expected to range between 1 and 3 feet, rising to 5 feet with thundery rain. Offshore seas will be between 2 and 4 feet, rising to 8 with thundery rain.

Visibility inshore will range between 3 and 8 kilometers, decreasing to 2 kilometers or less in southern areas at first. Offshore visibility is forecast to range between 4 and 8 kilometers, decreasing to 3 kilometers or less at first.

