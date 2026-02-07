From Video Interaction To School Visit, Gujarat CM Keeps Promise To Banaskantha Girl

MENAFN - IANS) Banaskantha (Gujarat), Feb 7 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday visited a primary school in Banaskantha district to fulfil a promise he had made last year to a young student during a video interaction with School Management Committee (SMC) members.

The visit took place at the Uttampura Primary School in Dantiwada, as part of Patel's tour of the district for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ambaji Corridor project.

Before attending the official programme, the Chief Minister made time to visit the village school to meet Samya Prajapati, a Class 1 student who had asked him during a video conference when he would visit her school.

The exchange dates back to April 28, when the Chief Minister interacted with SMC members across Gujarat through a video conference aimed at strengthening school-level participation in education.

During the interaction, Samya had asked,“When will you visit our school?” Patel had replied,“When I come there, I will surely come to meet you.” On Saturday, Patel met Samya in person, interacting with students and teachers and enquiring about their studies, the school campus and the education system.

Setting aside protocol, he spent time with the children and later presented roses to Class 10 and 12 students from the village, wishing them“all the best” for their forthcoming board examinations.

Expressing her happiness, Samya said,“I had asked him if he would come to meet us. He remembered his words and today fulfilled my dream and my school's dream.”

She also recited shlokas before the Chief Minister during the visit. Blessing the student, Patel told her,“Study well, grow up and become a collector, and then come and meet me.” Samya responded by saying,“I will definitely come to meet you when I grow up.”

The visit followed the Chief Minister's earlier emphasis on the role of SMCs in improving education outcomes.

During the video conference, Patel had underlined that active participation by SMCs was essential for enhancing school facilities, attendance and academic standards, and for ensuring value-based education aligned with the needs of a modern education system.

Forest and Environment Minister Pravin Mali, along with teachers, students and local leaders, were present during the school visit.