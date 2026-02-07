Manipur Police Boosts Intel Capabilities With NATGRID Training Program

Manipur Police organised a one-day training programme on the "National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID)" at the Auditorium Hall of the New Manipur Police Headquarters, Mantripukhri, with the assistance of the NATGRID team, Ministry of Home Affairs, as per directions of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The programme aimed to familiarise police officers with NATGRID's features and operational scope, enabling effective intelligence sharing and data-driven investigations. Around 150 officers from various units participated both physically and through video conferencing, according to a release. The NATGRID team, comprising Saurabh Gupta, Advisor (Project NATGRID), Cdr. Jitesh P. Saini, Director, NATGRID, and Anup Kumar, Deputy Secretary, NATGRID, provided technical insights and practical guidance. Senior Manipur Police officers led by Director General of Police attended the programme, which concluded with appreciation for the organisers and participants.

Two KCP Militants Nabbed in Imphal East

Earlier this week, Security forces in Manipur have nabbed two active members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) Taibanganba bloc in Imphal East district. A combined team arrested Ayekpam Robindro Meitei @ Parihan (28) and Thokchom Abung Singh @ Lanchangba (23), both residents of Pukhao Naharup village in the Happy Valley area under the Sagolmang police station. Two Aadhar cards were seized from their possession following the arrests.

Law and Order Situation Update

According to a press note from the Manipur Police, the overall law-and-order situation in Manipur remained normal over the past 24 hours. Security forces are continuing search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas across various districts.

