NC, BJP Clash In Assembly Over J&K's 'Special Status&#8217


2026-02-07 03:08:53
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Legislative Assembly on Saturday witnessed a heated exchange between the National Conference and the Bharatiya Janata Party over the“special“ status of Jammu & Kashmir.

Pandemonium broke out in the House when National Conference MLA Javid Baig was vociferously speaking on the special status.


Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma countered him by asserting that there is no such thing as a special status.

Kashmir Observer

