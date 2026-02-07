403
Back behind the wheel: Ben Sulayem shares his luxury car collection to Paraguayan President Peña in Dubai
FIA President says it was a true honour to share time with the President and the First Lady of the Republic of Paraguay
Dubai, UAE, 6th February, 2026: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem stepped back behind the wheel to give the President of the Republic of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, an introduction to his luxury car collection in Dubai.
President Peña had been participating in the World Governments Summit in Dubai this week, and along with the First Lady, Leticia Ocampos, was happy to accept an invitation from Ben Sulayem to spend time sharing their passion for cars.
The FIA President, a 14-time FIA Middle East Rally Champion, took President Peña for a drive in two of his favourite cars, an Aston Martin Valkyrie and a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.
“It was a true honour to share this time with the President and the First Lady of Paraguay, and a privilege to welcome them to my country,” said Ben Sulayem.
“It was a wonderful time, reflective of the strong and friendship that unites us. Under President Pena’s leadership, the future of Paraguayan motor sport and mobility is bright.”
The FIA President has formed a strong bond with President Peña after meeting him to discuss global motorsport and mobility issues during the annual FIA American Congress in Asunción in August last year.
President Peña officially opened the three-day event, which brought together mobility and motorsport leaders from across the Americas to review key initiatives in road safety, sustainable mobility, regional sporting growth, and innovation in transport.
The Congress also set the stage for a historic moment in Paraguayan motorsport as the country made its debut on the FIA World Rally Championship calendar, with the WRC Rally del Paraguay taking place in the Itapúa region.
Ben Sulayem was present at the rally’s ceremonial opening along with President Peña, and said Paraguay’s arrival into the championship, along with the 2025 season’s new final round in Saudi Arabia, pointed the way toward an exciting new era for rallying at the highest level.
The country’s maiden appearance on the WRC calendar marked a historic moment for Paraguayan motorsport, building on a united passion for racing and rich rally heritage.
Meanwhile, the FIA American Congress provided a vital opportunity to strengthen collaboration across the Americas, share expertise in mobility and motorsport, and advance shared priorities of safety, sustainability and innovation.
-ENDS-
About the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile:
The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.
Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including six FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.
