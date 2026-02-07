403
Dubai to host The Future Leaders Challenge (FLC) Finals 2026
(MENAFN- The Loop) Dubai will host The Future Leaders Challenge (FLC) - the Finals 2026, an international event bringing together hospitality and tourism students alongside educators, industry leaders and public-sector stakeholders to address the future of talent and leadership in the sector.
The Future Leaders Challenge is a global education-industry initiative that connects students, schools, industry, and institutions through challenge-based learning and dialogue, with a focus on developing future-ready talent for hospitality and tourism.
Taking place from 9-11 February aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2, the Finals will see His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, serve as Global Patron of the Future Leaders Challenge, bringing his strategic expertise and focus on talent enablement to tomorrow’s leaders.
Dubai’s unique position as a global crossroads of talent, innovation, and opportunity makes it the ideal platform for initiatives like the Future Leaders Challenge. The event reflects Dubai’s continued commitment to developing future-ready talent and strengthening collaboration between education, industry and government.
The Finals will unite high-performing student teams from national and regional editions of the Future Leaders Challenge. Working in diverse, international teams, students will collaborate on real-world hospitality and tourism challenges, developing practical concepts that build leadership capability, industry relevance and employability.
Beyond the student programme, the Finals also serve as a strategic convening moment for hospitality and tourism education leaders across the Middle East and Africa. Through dedicated dialogue sessions, participants will explore curriculum relevance, talent development and long-term workforce alignment with industry needs.
A major announcement on the next chapter of the Future Leaders Challenge, including the launch of a broader platform initiative, will be unveiled during the event, reinforcing the ambition to build a connected, future-focused ecosystem for hospitality and tourism talent.
