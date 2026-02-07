Trump Cancels Additional Tariffs On India, Imposed Due To Russian Oil Imports

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing a White House statement.

The agreement with New Delhi provides for a reduction in US tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18% in exchange for India's cessation of purchases of Russian oil and for reductions in trade barriers.

According to Reuters, India has recently begun to reduce its imports of Russian oil. In January, they amounted to about 1.2 million barrels per day; in February, according to forecasts, they will decrease to about 1 million, and in March to 800 thousand barrels.

In addition, on Friday, Trump signed an executive order“reaffirming the ongoing national emergency with respect to Iran” and imposing additional tariffs on countries that continue to trade with Tehran.

According to the document, tariffs may be imposed on goods entering the US from any country that“directly or indirectly purchases, imports, or otherwise acquires any goods or services from Iran.”

“The President is holding Iran accountable for its pursuit of nuclear capabilities, support for terrorism, ballistic missile development, and regional destabilization that endanger American security, allies, and interests,” the order says.

As reported by Ukrinform, indirect talks between US and Iranian officials began in the Omani capital Muscat. Tehran called the first day of negotiations positive and said it had agreed with the US to continue indirect talks to de-escalate tensions and prevent military confrontation.

Photo: Office of the President