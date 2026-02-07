Russian Troops Lose 730 Invaders And 22 Artillery Systems In One Day
The Russian army also lost 11,650 (+2) tanks, 24,009 (+2) armored fighting vehicles, 37,036 (+22) artillery systems, 1,637 (+0) MLRS, 1,295 (+0) air defense systems, 435 (+0) aircraft, 347 (+0) helicopters, 127,081 (+1,161) tactical UAVs, 4,245 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 77,379 (+68) vehicles and tankers, 4,064 (+1) special equipment.
The data is being verified.Read also: Nine civilians wounded in Kherson region in 24 hours due to Russian aggression
As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on February 6, there were 137 combat clashes on the front line.
