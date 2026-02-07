Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-07 03:06:22
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 7 (Petra) –Jordanian Helicopter Unit Congo/2 on Friday departed from King Abdullah II Air Base for the Democratic Republic of Congo to assume its duties as part of the international peacekeeping forces.
In a statement, Director of Air Operations of Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army said the unit has completed all technical and operational preparation and training requirements and has a "high degree of preparedness" to carry out its assigned tasks and operations.
The director said these tasks include air support, operational transport, medical evacuation, and logistical support, in accordance with the rules of engagement and the instructions of the United Nations mission.
Meanwhile, the Jordanian Helicopter Unit Congo/1 returned home Saturday after completing its deployment and carrying out its assigned duties with efficiency and competence.
The JAF's enagagement in international peacekeeping missions reflects its "firm commitment" to support international efforts aimed at enhancing global security and stability, reflecting the professional level and advanced capabilities of its personnel.

Jordan News Agency

