Sri Lanka And US Explore Deeper Trade And Investment Cooperation

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Senior officials from the US Embassy in Sri Lanka met with the Export Development Board (EDB) to discuss expanding bilateral trade relations and investment opportunities between the two countries.

The discussions were attended by US Embassy Economic and Commercial Officer Daniel Jackson, along with Commercial and Economic Assistant Thiloma Abayanayaka. They met EDB Chairman Mangala Wijesinghe and senior officials, including Acting Additional Director General (Development) Kumudinie Mudalige, Export Agriculture Director Janak Badugama, and Trade Facilitation and Trade Information Director Dr. S.U. Rathnasekera.

Both sides explored potential investment flows from Sri Lanka to the United States and from the US to Sri Lanka, with emphasis on strengthening private sector engagement. Jackson invited Sri Lankan exporters to participate in the SelectUSA 2026 Investment Summit in Washington, highlighting it as a key platform connecting global investors with US economic development organisations.

Chairman Wijesinghe, in turn, invited US buyers, investors, and media representatives to attend Sri Lanka Expo 2026, which is expected to showcase the country's export capabilities and investment potential to an international audience.

Tariff exemptions and improved market access for Sri Lankan exporters entering the US market were key focus areas, with both parties expressing commitment to collaborative and mutually beneficial trade arrangements.

The United States remains Sri Lanka's largest export destination. In 2025, exports to the US reached $2,999.15 million, while imports from the US stood at $732.22 million. Exports to the US grew by 3.07% compared to 2024, led by apparel, rubber-based products, coconut kernel products, spices and concentrates, and processed foods.

The meeting reaffirmed the strength of Sri Lanka–US economic ties and the shared intent to further deepen trade and investment cooperation.