403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ECB Likely to Keep Rates Steady
(MENAFN) The European Central Bank (ECB) is anticipated to hold its policy rates steady in the medium term, with the appreciating euro potentially shaping the bank’s forthcoming choices.
Market observers widely expect the ECB to maintain its current rates during the February meeting and adopt a similar stance for the foreseeable future.
Recent data indicated that economic activity across the region remains solid. However, the euro’s upward trend is likely to impact the bank’s decisions because of its deflationary implications.
Peter Vanden Houte, chief economist at the ING Group, informed a news agency that the eurozone experienced 0.3% growth in the last quarter of 2025. Additionally, the European Commission’s economic confidence index exceeded expectations in January.
“Economic data plead for stability in interest rates,” he remarked. “At the same time, inflation continues to hover around 2%. All of this will reassure the ECB that they are still ‘in a good place’ in terms of monetary policy.”
Houte added that recent movements in the exchange rate and the ECB’s “good place” are starting to feel “a little less comfortable.” The weakening US dollar, which has strengthened the euro, has created some unease within the bank.
He further noted that the governor of the French central bank, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, suggested that the euro’s appreciation could become a significant factor influencing policy decisions in the upcoming months.
Market observers widely expect the ECB to maintain its current rates during the February meeting and adopt a similar stance for the foreseeable future.
Recent data indicated that economic activity across the region remains solid. However, the euro’s upward trend is likely to impact the bank’s decisions because of its deflationary implications.
Peter Vanden Houte, chief economist at the ING Group, informed a news agency that the eurozone experienced 0.3% growth in the last quarter of 2025. Additionally, the European Commission’s economic confidence index exceeded expectations in January.
“Economic data plead for stability in interest rates,” he remarked. “At the same time, inflation continues to hover around 2%. All of this will reassure the ECB that they are still ‘in a good place’ in terms of monetary policy.”
Houte added that recent movements in the exchange rate and the ECB’s “good place” are starting to feel “a little less comfortable.” The weakening US dollar, which has strengthened the euro, has created some unease within the bank.
He further noted that the governor of the French central bank, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, suggested that the euro’s appreciation could become a significant factor influencing policy decisions in the upcoming months.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment