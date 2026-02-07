Milk Production Committees Set Up In Over 25,000 Bihar Villages, Rest To Be Covered In Two Years, Says CM Nitish

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Feb 7 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that milk production committees have been established in 25,593 villages across the state so far, and the remaining villages will be covered within the next two years.

Sharing the update on the social media platform X, CM Nitish said the initiative is part of the third resolution under 'Saat Nischay-3' (Seven Resolutions–3) titled 'Progress in Agriculture – Prosperity in the State'.

The objective is to strengthen the dairy sector and ensure fair prices for livestock farmers.

"Milk production committees have already been formed in 25,593 out of the total 39,073 villages of the state. The Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Resources Department has been instructed to form such committees in all remaining villages within the next two years," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the move would help increase the income of livestock farmers while also boosting milk availability across Bihar.

Highlighting further steps to expand the dairy network, he said that under 'Seven Resolutions–2', Sudha milk sales centres have already been established in all blocks of the state.

Under Seven Resolutions–3, the government has now decided to set up Sudha milk sales centres in every panchayat as well.

"At present, Sudha milk sales centres are operational in 100 out of the total 8,053 panchayats. Instructions have been issued to open centres in the remaining 7,953 panchayats by the end of the financial year 2026–27,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that the new Sudha milk sales centres in panchayats will be allotted on a priority basis to Jeevika Didis under the Chief Minister's Women Employment Scheme.

This, he said, will promote women's entrepreneurship in rural areas.

"The expansion of the dairy sector will create employment opportunities in villages, increase incomes, ensure the availability of milk and dairy products, and strengthen the rural economy. This initiative will bring prosperity to the people of the state," he said.