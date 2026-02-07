Nine Civilians Wounded In Kherson Region In 24 Hours Due To Russian Aggression
“Nine people were wounded due to Russian aggression,” Prokudin wrote.
According to him, the city of Kherson and 26 other settlements in the region came under enemy fire. The enemy attacked communities in the region with drones, carried out air strikes, and shelled them with artillery.
The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure, residential areas of settlements in the region, damaging three high-rise buildings and eight private houses.Read also: Vinnytsia region is under massive missile and drone attack by Russians, explosions reported
The occupiers also damaged a church, a warehouse, a private garage, cars, a minibus, and a shuttle bus.
On Friday, one person was evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.
