Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nine Civilians Wounded In Kherson Region In 24 Hours Due To Russian Aggression

Nine Civilians Wounded In Kherson Region In 24 Hours Due To Russian Aggression


2026-02-07 02:05:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Nine people were wounded due to Russian aggression,” Prokudin wrote.

According to him, the city of Kherson and 26 other settlements in the region came under enemy fire. The enemy attacked communities in the region with drones, carried out air strikes, and shelled them with artillery.

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure, residential areas of settlements in the region, damaging three high-rise buildings and eight private houses.

Read also: Vinnytsia region is under massive missile and drone attack by Russians, explosions reported

The occupiers also damaged a church, a warehouse, a private garage, cars, a minibus, and a shuttle bus.

On Friday, one person was evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.

MENAFN07022026000193011044ID1110708309



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search