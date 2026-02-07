US To Remove Additional 25% Duty On Indian Goods From Feb 7

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The US has said India has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian oil, following which the additional 25 per cent tariffs imposed by America on Indian goods will be removed from February 7.

According to an executive order issued by the White House, India has also committed to a framework with the US to expand defence cooperation over the next 10 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from the warehouse for consumption, on or after 12.01 am eastern standard time on February 7, 2026, products of India imported into the United States shall no longer be subject to the additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 per cent imposed pursuant to Executive Order 14329,” it said. In August last year, the US imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs and an additional 25 per cent levy on goods from India over its purchase of Russian crude oil.

In the Executive Order issued on Friday local time, Trump said he has“received additional information and recommendations from senior officials regarding India's efforts to address the national emergency described in Executive Order 14066′′.

“Specifically, India has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil, has represented that it will purchase United States energy products from the United States, and has recently committed to a framework with the United States to expand defence cooperation over the next 10 years,” he said.

If the US Secretary of Commerce finds that India has resumed directly or indirectly importing Russian oil, Trump's team shall recommend“whether and to what extent I should take additional action as to India, including whether I should reimpose the additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 per cent on imports of articles of India,” the executive order stated.

Trump noted that the actions and policies of Russia continued to pose an“unusual and extraordinary” threat to the national security and foreign policy of the US and to deal with that threat, he had determined in August last year that it was“necessary and appropriate” to impose an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 per cent on imports of articles of India, which, at that time, was directly or indirectly importing Russian oil.

After reviewing the latest information and recommendations, Trump said he had determined that India has taken“significant steps” to address the national emergency and to align sufficiently with the US on national security, foreign policy and economic matters.

“Accordingly, I have determined to eliminate the additional ad valorem rate of duty imposed on imports of articles of India pursuant to Executive Order 14329. In my judgment, this modification is necessary and appropriate to deal with the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14066,” he said.

The Executive Order warned that the tariffs could be reimposed if India resumes importing Russian oil.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the US Secretary of Commerce finds that India has resumed directly or indirectly importing Russian oil, Trump's team shall recommend“whether and to what extent I should take additional action as to India, including whether I should reimpose the additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 per cent on imports of articles of India,” the order stated.