Late Entrants Scotland Out To Prove A Point Against West Indies

2026-02-07 02:03:55
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kolkata- Scotland will look to show their last-minute entry into the T20 World Cup was no fluke when they open their campaign against two-time champions West Indies here on Saturday, turning an unexpected opportunity into a chance to rattle bigger rivals.

Following negotiations with the Bangladesh Cricket Board for close to a month, the ICC were eventually forced to replace Bangladesh with Scotland, who thus made a dramatic entry to the global showpiece barely two weeks before the start.


Bangladesh had four group matches scheduled in India, including three in Kolkata, but the BCB remained adamant about not travelling, citing“security concerns”.

It all began after the BCCI on January 3 instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad amid deteriorating relations between India and Bangladesh.

All hell broke loose a day later as the BCB informed the ICC that the Bangladesh team would not travel for its matches to India and remained adamant, opening the door for Scotland based on their ranking.

But the late entrants Scotland, who came fourth in the European Qualifier, behind Netherlands, Italy and Jersey, insisted they are not merely stand-ins.

Kashmir Observer

