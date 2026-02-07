Zero-Tolerance Policy In Place To Curb Drug Abuse In J & K: Govt

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy to tackle drug addiction and the illegal trafficking of narcotic and psychotropic substances in the Union Territory.

In a written reply to a question by MLA Yudhvir Sethi, the Health and Medical Education Department told the Legislative Assembly that strict action is being taken against violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, particularly cases involving misuse and illegal sale of intoxicating medicines.

The government said several regulatory and enforcement measures have been put in place to prevent diversion of drugs prone to abuse. Installation of CCTV cameras has been made mandatory in medical sale establishments, while a computerised billing system for procurement and sale of medicines has been enforced across the UT.

“No fresh or renewal drug sale licence is granted without installation of CCTV cameras,” the reply said, adding that 100 per cent CCTV coverage has been achieved and computerised billing implemented in 99.9 per cent of medical establishments.

To curb the clandestine inflow of intoxicating drugs, the government said drug control authorities are keeping a close watch on courier service providers. Coordination has also been strengthened with drug controllers of neighbouring states and Union Territories to check inter-state smuggling of medicinal preparations.