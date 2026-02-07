403
Heavy Rain Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern Spain as Flooding Worsens
(MENAFN) Heavy rainfall has forced around 7,500 residents to leave their homes in Andalusia, southern Spain, as rivers and reservoirs reach critical levels, according to reports. Authorities warned that conditions could deteriorate further with another storm expected to hit the region on Saturday.
An atmospheric river has drenched Andalusia over the past few days, adding to the impact of multiple storms that have battered the area in recent weeks. While rainfall eased slightly on Friday, meteorologists caution that new storms could bring more flooding.
“The ground can no longer absorb the water. It is effectively expelling the rain,” said Andalusian regional president Juan Manuel Moreno. “Riverbeds are at capacity and reservoirs are at their maximum safety levels.”
The situation is particularly severe along the Guadalquivir River in Cordoba, where around 700 households on the outskirts, including areas near the airport, have been evacuated. The airport remains closed until further notice.
Transport across the region has been heavily disrupted. All Renfe-operated trains were cancelled on Friday, and 84 highways were closed due to flooding and unsafe conditions.
In the mountain town of Grazalema, all 1,500 residents were evacuated after reports of loud cracking sounds overnight. Moreno explained, “When an aquifer fills completely, the water has to escape. As it does, it creates pressure within the aquifer walls, which can cause small landslides or ground movement. That movement could potentially damage streets or buildings.”
