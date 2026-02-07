Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Heavy Rain Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern Spain as Flooding Worsens

Heavy Rain Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern Spain as Flooding Worsens


2026-02-07 01:55:58
(MENAFN) Heavy rainfall has forced around 7,500 residents to leave their homes in Andalusia, southern Spain, as rivers and reservoirs reach critical levels, according to reports. Authorities warned that conditions could deteriorate further with another storm expected to hit the region on Saturday.

An atmospheric river has drenched Andalusia over the past few days, adding to the impact of multiple storms that have battered the area in recent weeks. While rainfall eased slightly on Friday, meteorologists caution that new storms could bring more flooding.

“The ground can no longer absorb the water. It is effectively expelling the rain,” said Andalusian regional president Juan Manuel Moreno. “Riverbeds are at capacity and reservoirs are at their maximum safety levels.”

The situation is particularly severe along the Guadalquivir River in Cordoba, where around 700 households on the outskirts, including areas near the airport, have been evacuated. The airport remains closed until further notice.

Transport across the region has been heavily disrupted. All Renfe-operated trains were cancelled on Friday, and 84 highways were closed due to flooding and unsafe conditions.

In the mountain town of Grazalema, all 1,500 residents were evacuated after reports of loud cracking sounds overnight. Moreno explained, “When an aquifer fills completely, the water has to escape. As it does, it creates pressure within the aquifer walls, which can cause small landslides or ground movement. That movement could potentially damage streets or buildings.”

MENAFN07022026000045017640ID1110708250



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search