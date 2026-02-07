Huma Qureshi Has An 'Evening Full Of Love' With Her 'Forever Icon' Rekha

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) ActressHuma Qureshi recently enjoyed what she described as an“evening full of love” with the legendary star, calling her a“forever icon.”

Taking to her Instagram stories, Huma shared a warm picture of herself posing with Rekha and penned a heartfelt note that read,“Posing with my forever icon. An evening full of love... Rekha maam.”

The picture seems to have been taken during the success party for“Mardaani 3” as Huma had posted another picture with brother, Saqib Saleem and Rani.

She captioned it:“Only love for you... Rani maam... what a performance #Mardaani3. Blown Away.”

Talking about“Mardaani 3”, the film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra.

Mardaani exposed the grim realities of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the disturbing psyche of a serial rapist who challenged the system. Mardaani 3 delves into another dark and brutal reality of our society, further strengthening the franchise's legacy of impactful, issue-based storytelling.

Aayush Gupta has written Mardaani 3 of The Railway Men fame.“Mardaani 3” is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on January 30.

The first installment of the Mardaani franchise was released in 2014. It featured Rani, Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Anant Vidhaat Sharma in supporting roles. The second installment premiered in 2019. It was directed by Gopi Puthran. It also stars Vishal Jethwa.

Meanwhile, Huma is all set to be seen in Yash-starrer“Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups”. The makers had earlier unveiled the looks of Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria of the film.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

“Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” is reportedly a gripping tale of crime and deception set in 1980s Goa, where a powerful drug cartel manipulates lives behind the state's picturesque beaches and vibrant culture.