BCCI Announces Cash Award Of Rs 7.5 Cr For U19 Men's WC-Winning Team

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The BCCI have announced a total cash award of Rs 7.5 crore for the U20 Men's Cricket World Cup winning team, technical staff and the selection committee, the board's secretary Devajit Saikia told IANS on Saturday.

India beat England by 100 runs to win the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup final at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday, claiming a record-extending sixth U19 World Cup crown.

"A cash award of Rs 7.5 crore will be given to the Indian team who won the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia. We are working on the details of the prize amount break-up for players, technical staff and the selection committee, but Rs 7.5 crore is the total reward for them from the BCCI," Saikia told IANS.

A staggering century from 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fired India to ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup glory. Captain Ayush Mhatre (53) and wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu (40) also made valuable contributions as India racked up 411/9. England made a promising start in reply, but a middle-order collapse proved costly, with Caleb Falconer's brilliant 115 in vain as India clinched their sixth U19 Men's Cricket World Cup crown.

This title triumph completed a rare double, with India currently holding both the ICC Under-19 Men's and Women's World Cup titles.

Saikia further said that BCCI will soon announce the central contracts for senior men and women players, "Also, an official statement will come out very soon on the central contracts for senior men's and women's players," he added.

Earlier, Saikia congratulated Indian youth on their record-extending sixth U10 World Cup title. "This outstanding achievement is a testament to the strength of a robust system built on long-term player development, competitive domestic structures, quality coaching programmes supported by dedicated technical staff and a strong talent identification process.

"Age-group cricket remains a key priority, and the BCCI will continue to invest in and strengthen these foundations for the future. Well done, boys! The nation is immensely proud of you," he posted on X.