Trump Denounces, Won’t Apologize for Offensive Obama Video
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump criticized the racist content of a video that briefly appeared on his social media account but declined to issue an apology after the clip sparked backlash. The video, which was later removed, portrayed former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes.
The offensive imagery appeared at the end of a longer video shared on Trump’s Truth Social account that repeated his unsupported claims of voter fraud. In the segment, digitally altered images placed the smiling faces of the former president and first lady onto ape bodies, echoing long-standing racist stereotypes targeting Black people. The scene played out to “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” a song popularized by Disney’s The Lion King.
The post targeting the nation’s first Black president surfaced during Black History Month, a period set aside to recognize the achievements, legacy, and struggles of Black Americans.
When questioned by a reporter aboard Air Force One about whether he condemned the racist elements of the video, Trump responded, "Of course I do."
However, when asked if he would apologize, Trump refused, insisting the situation was not his fault. He said a staff member uploaded the video without noticing the offensive ending and argued that he personally “didn't make a mistake.”
"I looked at the first part, and it was really about voter fraud in the machines, how crooked it is, how disgusting it is. Then I gave it to the people to --generally, they look at the whole thing. But I guess somebody didn't, and they posted, and we took it down," he said.
He further defended the post’s intent, adding, "Certainly, it was a very strong post in terms of voter fraud. Nobody knew that that was at the end. If they would have looked, they would have seen it, and probably they would have had the sense to take it down."
The video drew immediate criticism from a wide range of political figures, according to reports.
