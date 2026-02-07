The Hidden Dangers Of Blind Faith In Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

People often turn to pirs when life feels overwhelming in Kashmir.

Family struggles, heartbreak, or personal challenges lead many to seek guidance, hoping that advice from these spiritual figures will offer solutions or comfort.

Faith has long driven life in the valley, providing direction and hope while connecting communities.

Many pirs genuinely help their followers, offering guidance that encourages ethical living.

Trouble arises when trust becomes unquestioning, and followers stop seeing their guide as a human being capable of mistakes.

Some pirs exploit that trust, and the consequences are often devastating.

Girls and boys seeking help sometimes encounter manipulation disguised as spiritual healing.

Vulnerability, emotional strain, or lack of awareness can make it difficult to recognize the harm until it is too late.

Victims have been asked to share private content or spend nights under claims of spiritual necessity, and these acts can erode personal boundaries without the victim realizing it.

Exploitation develops slowly, beginning with trust and emotional dependence.

Secrecy becomes a key part of the manipulation. Followers may be instructed not to tell family or friends, isolating them and increasing their vulnerability. Fear of spiritual harm or bad luck can reinforce compliance, while emotional attachment to the pir grows.

Cultural respect for religious figures sometimes makes families slow to see warning signs, creating an environment where abuse can persist.

Discussions about emotional, psychological, or sexual exploitation remain difficult in conservative communities. Social stigma often prevents victims from speaking, and families may prioritize reputation over protection.

This silence allows harmful practices to continue without accountability.

Modern communication tools have added a new layer of risk. Private messages, calls, and social media interactions create spaces where manipulation can happen without public oversight. Young people facing emotional or personal struggles can be drawn in by constant reassurance or promises of guidance.

Once intimate content is shared, fear, blackmail, and psychological harm can trap victims in cycles that are difficult to escape.

The impact goes far beyond short-term distress.

Anxiety, depression, guilt, and loss of self-confidence often follow. Many lose trust in spiritual systems and personal relationships alike. Some carry trauma for years without seeking help, hesitant to approach family, authorities, or mental health professionals due to fear of judgment or blame.

True faith emphasizes moral conduct, patience, and respect for others. Guidance that creates fear, secrecy, or discomfort signals abuse rather than devotion.

Faith connects people to almighty, rather than to the unchecked authority of a single individual. Calling out misuse protects the essence of spiritual guidance and preserves its role in community life.

Families and communities have an important role to play here. They must open conversations about personal boundaries, emotional well-being, and safe guidance to help young people identify manipulation.

Religious education should teach critical thinking alongside moral lessons. Communities should create spaces where victims can speak openly without shame or judgment.

Legal awareness is equally crucial. Demanding or sharing intimate content without consent is a crime under Indian law, but many victims remain unaware of their rights.

Information campaigns, workshops, and community discussions can provide practical knowledge and empower individuals to seek help.