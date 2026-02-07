'MOVE' Sports Festival At Old Doha Port Wraps Up Day Two

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: MOVE, Old Doha Port's six-day sports and wellness festival, continues today, inviting visitors to explore expert-led panels, interactive fitness zones, and a diverse lineup of sports and wellness experiences at Mina Park.

Day two featured the Erada Ladies' Throwdown Competition 2026, in addition to a series of fitness classes, including mobility-focused workouts and women's fitness classes delivered by A13 Academy and Matrix Gym, with guided sessions designed to support flexibility, strength, and recovery for participants of all fitness levels.

A key highlight of the day was the panel discussion,“Wellness, Recovery & Smart Performance: The Future of Athletic Excellence,” which explored the link between recovery, the usage of smart devices like WHOOP, and the importance of a personalized nutrition plan.

The discussion featured Director of WHOOP Qatar, Reem Al Muftah; Assistant Secretary General of the Qatar Cycling Triathlon Federation and Vice President of the Arab Cycling Federation for 2025, Fatma Al Ghanim; and Clinical Dietitian at Clinica Joelle Qatar, Farah Istateya.

Across the festival, visitors explored immersive zones showcasing sportswear, equipment, and marine sports, alongside a range of family-friendly activities.