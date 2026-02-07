Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Film's Promo Shoot To Begin From Saturday

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, the shooting of the promo for director Nelson Dilipkumar's eagerly awaited film, in which both the top stars of Tamil cinema -- Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will be seen acting together, is to begin from Saturday.

Sources in the industry say that the promo, like the one put out for 'Jailer 2', will be a humorous one and that it will feature director Nelson Dilipkumar and music director Anirudh as make-up artists.

Although there has been no official announcement regarding this new film featuring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan together, sources say that the film, tentatively being referred to as #Thalaivar174 X #KH238 by those in the industry, is definitely on.

Meanwhile, Cibi Chakravarthy, the director of Superstar Rajinikanth's eagerly awaited upcoming film which is being tentatively referred to as #Thalaivar173, is gearing up to begin work on the film. It may be recalled that the director had recently made a promise to both the fans of Rajinikanth and the actor's family about the film.

The young director, who participated in the pre-release event of Soundarya Rajinikanth's film 'With Love', had said, "I am meeting all of you after the announcement of #Thalaivar173 only now. So, I wish to say something here."

Stating that he had got an unexpected number of wishes after the announcement of the film, Cibi Chakravarthy said, "I even got wishes from people I didn't expect to receive. I also understand the concern of a few, 'Is this person doing it?'"

He had then gone on to say, "I want to say only one thing with love. As a fan of Thalaivar, I want to tell the fans of Thalaivar and his family, when you walk out of the theatres after watching #Thalaivar173, you will be walking out with satisfaction. It's a promise. Again, I am saying, It's a promise."

It may be recalled that Rajinikanth was recently asked about his eagerly-awaited upcoming film with director Cibi Chakravarthy, which is being produced by actor Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International, Rajinikanth had said, "Shooting is to begin in April this year. It will be a proper commercial entertainer."

The film has triggered excitement ever since actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan announced that his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), would be producing the film.

It may be recalled that one of Tamil cinema's most successful directors, Sundar C, was to originally direct this film, which Kamal Haasan had said would be a magnum opus. However, to everybody's surprise, director Sundar C had opted out of the project.