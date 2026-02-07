Farmers' Interests Safe In India-US Trade Deal, Says Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday underlined the government's commitment to farmers while concluding the framework of the bilateral trade agreement with the US. In his statement the Minister said that dairy, fruits, vegetables, spices, and other grains have been protected in the India-US trade deal to safeguard the interests of domestic farmers.

In a post on X, Piyush Goyal said the trade deal will mark a powerful step forward in the direction of a self-reliant India. "Farmers Safe, Country Developed... In the India-US trade agreement, dairy, fruits, vegetables, spices, and other grains have been protected. This will safeguard the interests of domestic farmers, strengthen local agriculture through preferential access to such a large market, and mark another powerful step forward in the direction of a self-reliant India," he said. किसान सुरक्षित, देश विकसित... भारत-अमेरिका व्यापार समझौते में डेयरी, फल, सब्ज़ियाँ, मसाले और अन्य अनाजों को संरक्षित किया गया है। इससे घरेलू किसानों के हित सुरक्षित होंगे, स्थानीय कृषि को इतने बड़े बाजार में preferential access से मजबूती मिलेगी और आत्मनिर्भर भारत की दिशा में एक... twitter/X0bMisAgYn - Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 7, 2026

Protected Agricultural Categories

Piyush Goyal further shared the list of dairy, fruits, vegetables, and spices that the government has protected in the trade deal.

Vegetables

The vegetables which can't be imported include frozen vegetables like potatoes, peas, cucumbers and gherkins, beans, other legume vegetables (peeled or unpeeled), temporarily preserved vegetables, like cucumber and mushrooms (Agaricus species) and mixed canned vegetables.

Dairy Products

The dairy products protected in the deals are: Milk (liquid, powdered, candied, etc.), cheese (mozzarella, blue veined, grated/powdered, etc.), cream, butter oil, yoghurt, cheese and other products, butter milk, whey products etc, butter, and ghee

Grains

The government has also ensured the protection of grains, these include ragi, wheat, copra, amaranth, siamak, maize, millet, rice, barley, oats, sorghum, fine flour, flour (wheat, corn, rice, millet, etc.)

Spices

The spics that are protected in the deals are: black pepper, Long, dried green chilli, cinnamon (bark, flowers, etc.), coriander, cumin, asafoetida, ginger, turmeric, celery, fenugreek, Cassia, Mustard, rye, husk and other powdered spices.

Details of the Trade Agreement

The details of the US-India trade deal were revealed on Saturday., "India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all U.S. industrial goods and a wide range of U.S. food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products," the White House said

As part of the broader economic engagement, India expressed its intention to purchase USD 500 billion worth of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products and coking coal over the next five years.

The two sides also agreed to significantly increase trade in technology products, including graphics processing units used in data centres, and to expand joint technology cooperation.

The United States and India further committed to addressing barriers to digital trade and to establishing a pathway for robust, mutually beneficial digital trade rules under the BTA.

Both sides said they would promptly implement the framework and work toward finalising the Interim Agreement, with a view to concluding a comprehensive and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement in line with the agreed roadmap. (ANI)

