Owaisi Mocks Himanta Over 'Miya Muslim' Remark, Offers Him 'Two Rupees'

Owaisi slams Himanta Sarma over 'Miya Muslims' remark

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his "Miya Muslims" remarks, mocking the latter by offering him "two rupees."

Speaking at a public rally in Nizamabad on Friday, Owaisi said, "He says, if an auto driver is a Miya Muslim, give him less than the actual fare. If the fare is Rs 5, then give him Rs 4... Himanta Biswa Sarma, I'm giving you these two rupees, will you take it? I know you're a beggar for two rupees... Should I transfer it to your account?"

Owaisi underlined that the constitution has given everyone equal rights, as he accused Himanta Biswa Sarma of "discrimination" against the "Miya Muslims". "Our constitution says that everyone is equal. There should not be any discriminations even if you are the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister. But he says we will do this with Miya, go to Bangladesh to cast votes. What do you want to do?"

This comes amid Assam CM's constant attacks on illegal immigration and the use of the term "Miya Muslims", which is also referred to the address the Bengali-speaking Muslims in the state. CM Sarma had defended his remarks, stating that he had not coined the term "Miya Muslims" and that it had been in vogue within the community itself, which had migrated from Bangladesh to refer to themselves.

Owaisi targets Centre over China standoff

Additionally, Owaisi also targeted the Central government over the recent controversy over ex-Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Owaisi cornered the BJP and RSS over the issue and questioned their "lack of courage" to "retaliate" against the Chinese forces. "I have been shouting since the time of COVID that China has infiltrated the country... An Indian Army General wrote that Chinese troops and tanks had entered Ladakh, and he even called the Prime Minister's Office... He informed all the concerned bureaucrats, but after some time, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, 'Do whatever you deem appropriate," he said.

"The BJP and RSS should answer why they lacked the courage to order the army to attack and push back the Chinese forces," he added. The ex-Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir row centres on Rahul Gandhi's attempt to cite Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff in eastern Ladakh, which BJP leaders said violated House rules and risked demoralising the armed forces. It led to an all-out BJP versus Opposition slugfest inside and outside the House during these recent days. (ANI)

