Youth Empowerment 'Central To Qatar's Innovation Future'

Applied AI learning and youth empowerment are emerging as central pillars of Qatar's innovation strategy, according to a top executive of a Qatari tech firm.

Nayef al-Ibrahim, co-founder and chief executive of Ibtechar, said that the country is scaling initiatives to reach more young innovators, particularly as Doha recently hosted Web Summit Qatar 2026.

“Youth empowerment is at the heart of Qatar's innovation future,” al-Ibrahim told Gulf Times in an interview.“Applied AI learning not only builds technical skills, but also cultivates problem-solving, creativity, and critical thinking among young innovators.”

He explained that these programmes are expanding through partnerships with local organisations, international collaborators, and startups, offering hands-on and accessible experiences to a wider audience.

“With Doha in the global spotlight at Web Summit, we have a unique opportunity to showcase these initiatives, spark international collaboration, and inspire the next generation to engage with AI in meaningful and impactful ways, helping shape Qatar's innovation ecosystem for years to come,” al-Ibrahim said.

Asked about the skills most critical for young innovators, he said that technical knowledge alone is insufficient, emphasising the importance of critical thinking, creativity, adaptability, and a strong ethical mindset, combined with artificial intelligence (AI) literacy and collaborative approaches.

“Combining AI literacy with problem-solving skills and collaborative approaches ensures technology is used responsibly to create positive societal impact,” he said.

On fintech, al-Ibrahim said that Qatar presents enormous opportunities in digital payments, financial inclusion, and smart banking services.

He noted that local startups can compete globally by leveraging AI, data analytics, and agile innovation, while tailoring solutions to the local market.

“Collaborations with innovation labs, mentors, and international partners further accelerate growth and global readiness,” al-Ibrahim added.

He noted that Ibtechar supports startups through mentorship, tailored strategies aligned with national priorities, and collaborative environments designed to accelerate growth.

On frontier technologies, al-Ibrahim said that quantum computing, AI, and blockchain will redefine problem solving across multiple sectors.

In Qatar, he said these technologies can enhance data driven decisions, accelerate research, and open new opportunities in energy, healthcare, and finance.

“The key is preparing talent and building the right infrastructure today so that these technologies can be adopted strategically rather than reactively,” al-Ibrahim pointed out.

Asked to elaborate on his leadership approach, he said that balancing visionary ideas with practical implementation is essential.

Al-Ibrahim explained that Ibtechar combines strategic planning, experimentation, and flexible learning to ensure bold ideas are tested, refined, and scaled into tangible impacts.

“It's all about balance and focus,” he explained.“Vision sets the direction, yet practical implementation requires structured processes, measurable milestones, and strong collaboration.”

“It is crucial to maintain such a balance... such an approach allows us to turn bold ideas into real and tangible impacts that align with national priorities and global practices,” al-Ibrahiim said.

“We hope Ibtechar is recognised as a strategic regional enabler of innovation and capacity building, empowering governments, organisations and individuals to turn ambition into measurable impact through innovation labs, digital capabilities, and AI-powered solutions,” he stated.

“By fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange, our goal is to position Qatar as a global leader in innovation that delivers measurable societal and economic impact responsibly,” al-Ibrahim added.