'A Little Frustrating' Reed Leads At Halfway Stage

Patrick Reed continued his impressive start to the season by claiming the solo lead at the halfway stage of the Qatar Masters yesterday.

At Doha Golf Club, Reed carded a four-under-par 67, finishing his round with a birdie on the par-five 18th to move to 12 under for the tournament.

The American holds a one-shot advantage over Joakim Lagergren after the Swede produced a flawless 66 without dropping a shot.





Sweden's Joakim Lagergren is one shot behind the leader after round two. PICTURES: Noushad Thekkayil

Reed, who announced on January 28 that he will leave LIV Golf and return to the PGA Tour in 2027, admitted the round was not without its challenges.

“Honestly, today was a little frustrating, especially early,” said Reed, whose only bogey came at the 15th hole.

“My ball-striking wasn't quite as sharp as it was yesterday, but I missed in the right spots and that allowed me to still get balls on the greens. Going round this place and feeling like you didn't hit it quite as well as you wanted to, and hit 17 greens is always a positive,” the 2018 Masters winner said.





USA's Patrick Reed carded a four-under 67 in the second round to emerge as sole leader at the Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club.

Reed, the winner of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said his game began to click late in the round and is confident heading into the weekend.“Towards the end, everything started to feel pretty solid, and I'm really looking forward to the weekend,” the 35-year-old Texan said.

The American made just two birdies on the front nine but took advantage of the par-five tenth for the second consecutive day and his gains at the 14th, 16th and 18th more than offset a bogey at the 15th.

Lagergren made four birdies and an eagle at the last to set the pace on 11-under with a 66 after his powerfully built caddie helped him save par at the second by moving large rocks from around his ball when he found the desert with his drive.

“When I came up to the ball, I was like, 'I can't play this one', so I had to take it unplayable... well, I thought I was going to take it unplayable and drop it in the sand, which was going to be horrendous. So I'm very happy that he managed,” Lagergren said.





New Zealand's Daniel Hillier tees off yesterday.

He finished off in style with a 24-foot putt to pick up two shots at the 18th and spent much of the day at the head of the leaderboard until overhauled late on by Reed.

“Yeah, it was very good today, very solid, so I'm happy with the day,” the 34-year-old Swedish stars said. New Zealand's Daniel Hillier and South Africa's Richard Sterne finished a shot further back on -11, with the former having appeared a threat to claim the lead himself before a bogey-par finish. England's Matt Wallace and Scotland's Ewen Ferguson produced impressive rounds of 66 to move into a share of fifth on nine under alongside Spain's Angel Ayora.

Hillier dropped shots at the third and 12th but on each occasion responded with a trio of birdies - three in succession from the seventh and three in four holes from the 13th. A third bogey, after failing to escape from sand at the 17th, meant he had to settle for three under on the day. Padraig Harrington

also made the cut in his 500th DP World Tour start, making up for four birdies with six birdies in a 70 that left him 37th on three-under.