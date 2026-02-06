Iran Says Talks With US In Oman Were 'Good Start', Will Continue



Mediator Oman says discussions to resume in due course

Tehran wants sanctions lifted Iran says it will show flexibility on uranium enrichment

Iran's top diplomat said yesterday that nuclear talks ‌with the US mediated by Oman were off to a“good start” and set to continue, in remarks that ‌could help allay concern that failure to reach ‍a deal might nudge the Middle East closer to war.

But Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said after the talks in the Omani capital Muscat that“any dialogue requires refraining from threats and pressure. (Tehran) only discusses its nuclear issue... We do not discuss any other issue with the US.”

While both sides have indicated readiness to revive diplomacy over Tehran's long-running nuclear dispute ‍with the West, Washington wanted to expand the talks to cover Iran's ballistic missiles, support for groups around the region and“treatment of their own people”, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

Iranian officials have repeatedly ruled out putting Iran's missiles - one of the largest such arsenals in the Middle East - up for discussion, and have said Tehran wants recognition of its right to enrich uranium.

For Washington, carrying out enrichment - a possible pathway to nuclear bombs - inside Iran is a red line. Tehran has long denied any intent to weaponise nuclear fuel production.

“It was a good start to the negotiations. And there is ‌an understanding on continuing the talks. Co-ordination on how to proceed will be decided in the capitals,” Araghchi told Iranian state TV.“If this process continues, I think we will reach a good framework for an understanding.”

TALKS WERE 'VERY SERIOUS', SAYS OMAN

Mediator Badr al-Busaidi, Oman's foreign minister, said the talks had ‍been“very serious”, with results to be considered carefully in Tehran and Washington. The ‌goal was to reconvene in due course.

Despite the talks, the US announced yesterday it was sanctioning 15 entities and 14 shadow-fleet vessels connected to illicit trade in Iranian petroleum, petroleum products and petrochemical products, the latest US economic measures targeting Tehran and trade with it.

The Islamic Republic's leadership remains deeply worried that Trump may still carry out his threats to strike Iran after a US naval buildup in seas in the region.

“The lack of trust is a huge challenge during the talks and it should be overcome,” Araghchi said.

Last June the US struck Iranian nuclear targets, joining in the final stages of a 12-day Israeli bombing campaign. Tehran has since said it has halted uranium enrichment activity.

The naval buildup, which Trump has called a massive“armada”, has followed a government crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran last month, heightening tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Trump has said“bad things” will probably happen if a deal cannot be reached, increasing pressure on ​the Islamic Republic in a standoff that has led ‌to mutual threats of airstrikes.

World powers and regional states fear a breakdown in the negotiations would ignite another conflict between the US and Iran that could spill over to the rest of the region.

Iran has vowed a harsh response ‍to any strike.

IRAN'S 'RED LINE'

Negotiators in Oman will have to navigate Iran's“red line” on discussing its missile programme to reach a deal and avert future military action. Tehran has ruled out talks on its“defence capabilities, including missiles and their range”.

In a show of defiance, Iranian state TV said hours before the talks that“one of the country's most advanced long-range ballistic missiles, the Khorramshahr-4”, had been ​deployed at one of the Revolutionary Guards' underground“missile cities”.

However, Tehran is willing to show“flexibility” on uranium enrichment, including by handing over 400kg of highly enriched uranium - refined closer to bomb-grade - and accepting zero enrichment under a consortium arrangement as a solution, Iranian officials told Reuters last week.

Iran also demands the lifting of US sanctions, reimposed since 2018 when Trump, during his first term in the White House, ditched Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers.