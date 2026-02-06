Qatar Hopeful On Positive Outcome Of US-Iran Talks

Qatar renews firm support for de-escalation efforts; Lauds Oman for facilitating the negotiations

Qatar has welcomed the negotiations between the United States of America and Iran, which were held in Muscat yesterday, expressing in this context its hope that they will lead to a comprehensive agreement that achieves the interests of both parties and enhances security and stability in the region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed State of Qatar's full appreciation to the Sultanate of Oman for hosting and facilitating the negotiations, and for its good offices with several friendly countries to defuse the crisis and enhance opportunities for constructive dialogue to address all outstanding issues.

The ministry also renewed Qatar's firm support for de-escalation efforts, resolving conflicts through diplomatic means, and bolstering peace and regional stability.

Meanwhile, Egypt has reaffirmed its full support for the resumption of negotiations between the United States and Iran through the meeting being held in Muscat, under the mediation of the Sultanate of Oman.

In a statement, Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Cairo's backing of efforts aimed at de-escalation and reaching a peaceful and sustainable settlement to the Iranian nuclear file comes in line with the directives of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The statement stressed that the core of these efforts must be based on creating a conducive atmosphere founded on goodwill and mutual respect, enabling the swift conclusion of a lasting agreement and sparing the region the risks of military escalation, whose catastrophic consequences would affect all countries in the region.

The ministry emphasised that there are no military solutions to the Iranian nuclear issue, noting that dialogue and negotiations remain the only viable path forward, in a manner that takes into account the interests of all concerned parties.

It affirmed that Egypt will continue to support efforts aimed at reaching an agreement on the Iranian nuclear file, in co-ordination with its regional partners, in a way that serves the interests of both negotiating sides and the region as a whole.

The statement specifically commended the constructive efforts undertaken by Qatar, Turkiye, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan in this regard, expressing Egypt's hope that these sincere endeavours will lead to a positive breakthrough that enhances prospects for stability and peace in the region.

The ministry also underscored the importance of strengthening international efforts to address nuclear non-proliferation risks in the region in a comprehensive manner, including support for the establishment of a Middle East free of nuclear weapons without exception, the universalisation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in the region, and the application of comprehensive safeguards by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to all nuclear facilities.