Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan Negotiates Construction Of Cascade Of Small Hydroelectric Power Plants

2026-02-06 10:04:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 7. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kyrgyz Reclaim Co. Ltd. have signed a memorandum of understanding on the construction of a cascade of small hydropower plants on the Tar River, located in the Kara-Kulja district of the Osh region, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan.

The document was signed by Deputy Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic Altynbek Rysbekov and General Director of Kyrgyzstan Reclaim Co. Ltd. Qiu Chenqi.

Under the agreements reached, the parties plan to implement an investment project for the construction of a cascade of small hydropower plants with a total estimated capacity of about 200 MW and an approximate investment volume of $300 million.

Meanwhile, the project's implementation will facilitate the commissioning of new generating capacities, strengthen the country's energy resilience, and ensure the stable and sustainable development of the national energy sector.

Trend News Agency

