Kyrgyzstan Negotiates Construction Of Cascade Of Small Hydroelectric Power Plants
The document was signed by Deputy Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic Altynbek Rysbekov and General Director of Kyrgyzstan Reclaim Co. Ltd. Qiu Chenqi.
Under the agreements reached, the parties plan to implement an investment project for the construction of a cascade of small hydropower plants with a total estimated capacity of about 200 MW and an approximate investment volume of $300 million.
Meanwhile, the project's implementation will facilitate the commissioning of new generating capacities, strengthen the country's energy resilience, and ensure the stable and sustainable development of the national energy sector.
