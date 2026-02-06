MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Organic marketing is not about quick wins. It is about building trust at scale. When a painting business ranks organically, it earns attention instead of buying it, and that trust compounds year after year.” said by John Stephen Abraham, owner of 3 Wings Marketing."John Stephen Abraham is a marketing entrepreneur and founder of 3 Wings Marketing, helping painting contractors grow through organic marketing, SEO(Search Engine Optimization), and local search strategies.

John Stephen Abraham is an American marketing entrepreneur and the founder of 3 Wings Marketing, a digital marketing agency specializing in organic growth strategies for painting and home service businesses in the United States.

John Stephen Abraham was born on May 20, 2001, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. He was raised in a culturally diverse household, with roots in both Christian and Muslim traditions. His early exposure to the paint industry came through his family, as his father, Joshua Abraham, worked in paint manufacturing. This environment played a formative role in shaping his understanding of the coatings and construction industries from a young age.







Abraham pursued higher education at the American University of Sharjah, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering in 2021. During his academic years, he developed a strong interest in how technical industries connect with branding, customer trust, and long term business growth. Before entering entrepreneurship, he worked as an intern at a local paint manufacturing company in Abu Dhabi, gaining firsthand experience in production processes, contractor needs, and the operational challenges faced by paint related businesses.

In January 2022, Abraham founded 3 Wings Marketing, marking the beginning of his professional journey as a marketing entrepreneur. The agency was built with a clear focus on helping painting contractors grow through organic marketing and sustainable lead generation. At the time, much of the painting industry relied heavily on paid advertising platforms such as Meta Ads, Google Ads, Angi, HomeAdvisor, and Thumbtack. Abraham identified a gap in the market, where long term strategies like search engine optimization and branded websites were largely overlooked due to their slower results.

The early stages of his career were marked by significant challenges. Convincing contractors to invest in SEO(Search Engine Optimization) and organic growth required persistence, especially in an industry driven by quick returns. Despite months of limited traction, Abraham continued refining his strategies until he secured his first clients. A key early supporter was Spencer Heyward, owner of Swifthand Painting in Salt Lake City, Utah. Heyward provided Abraham the opportunity to manage website development and social media marketing, which later demonstrated measurable improvements in visibility and lead quality.

As results became evident, Abraham's reputation grew within the painting community. One of his most notable projects was with Trucoat Painting Plus in Cleveland, Ohio, led by Ricky Londo. The project involved building a new website from the ground up and executing a comprehensive SEO strategy, which positioned the company for strong local search visibility and sustained growth.

In 2024, Abraham officially registered 3 Wings Marketing LLC, formalizing the business structure and expanding its reach across the United States. The agency continues to serve painting contractors with a focus on organic growth, local SEO, Google Local Services Ads, branded websites, and social media marketing.

Currently based in Salt Lake City, Utah, John Stephen Abraham remains actively involved in developing long term marketing systems for contractors. He is recognized as a marketing entrepreneur dedicated to helping service based businesses achieve predictable and sustainable growth through organic digital strategies.







About 3 Wings Marketing:

3 Wings Marketing is a digital marketing agency focused on painters who want to grow organically and dominate local search results. Through branded websites, SEO, GLSA(Google Local Service Ads), and social media strategies, the agency helps painting businesses build lasting visibility and consistent lead flow.